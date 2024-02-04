NTT DATA to hire 6,000 people in India by year-end to fuel growth plans

NTT DATA, the $30 billion IT services arm of the Japanese telecommunications major NTT Group, aims to recruit approximately 6,000 individuals in India by the end of this year. This represents an increase of 10 to 15 per cent to its existing talent base of about 40,000 individuals, to fuel its growth plans. Globally, the company employs approximately 190,000 individuals.

India is NTT DATA's second largest employee hub outside of Japan and also the fastest-growing market. Last year, the company announced it would invest about $3 billion in India over the next five years to tap into the rising data centre business.



“At NTT DATA, we recruit across skills, across all the services we offer, cutting across industries and technologies. The current demand is focused on generative artificial intelligence, security, and privacy. Then, automation, data and analytics, or data integration is another area we are looking at. DevOps, user interface/user experience, and software development are other skills we recruit for,” stated Gajendra Menon, senior director of human resources, Global Talent Acquisition at NTT DATA.

NTT DATA also plans to add 15,000 cybersecurity professionals globally by the end of financial year 27. Last year, it launched a new globally unified cybersecurity strategy to provide support for clients. “Our new cybersecurity strategy brings our worldwide resources, deep industry insights, and advanced technical skills together to provide our clients with comprehensive protection against today's sophisticated threats,” Menon elaborated.



The company is also looking to tap into the talent pool in Tier-II and Tier-III cities of India. “We are taking our brand to 200 different colleges in Tier-II and Tier-III cities to bridge the industry-academia gap and prepare young talent for the industry,” Menon added.

Apart from cost, Menon mentioned several factors driving their strategy to hire from non-metro cities. “We have a strategy of recruiting the ideal candidates for our roles that is location agnostic. For us, the quality of talent and skills always take priority over the candidate’s location, and the same applies to how we consider talent coming from Tier-I, Tier-II, and Tier-III cities in India. Our hybrid work model affords us that flexibility.”