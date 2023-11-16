Home / Companies / News / ASCI proposes various guidelines to avoid 'greenwashing' by companies

ASCI proposes various guidelines to avoid 'greenwashing' by companies

Environmental claims can appear in advertisements, marketing material, branding (including business and trading names), on packaging or in other information provided to consumers, it said

Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 10:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Advertising industry's self-regulatory body ASCI on Thursday proposed various guidelines to avoid 'greenwashing' by companies.

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has come out with a 9-point draft in this regard.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a statement, ASCI said the guidelines are aimed to check greenwashing, which it defined as the deceptive practice of making misleading environmental claims.

The body's chief executive and secretary general Manisha Kapoor said the guidelines aim to foster a culture of transparency and authenticity in advertising in consumer interest and help them make informed decisions.

Environmental claims can appear in advertisements, marketing material, branding (including business and trading names), on packaging or in other information provided to consumers, it said.

The proposed guidelines say any absolute claims like a product has no impact or only a positive impact needs to be supported by a high-level of substantiation.

Comparative claims such as "greener" or "friendlier" can be justified, for example, if the advertised product or service provides a total environmental benefit over that of the advertiser's previous product or service or competitor products, it has been recommended.

The public consultation on the draft is open till December 31, Kapoor said.

Also Read

One in every four ads processed in FY23 had violations by influencers: Asci

ASCI appoints Marico CEO Saugata Gupta as chairman of board of governors

'Conduct due diligence': Asci releases new guidelines for celebrities

Honest, not causing grave harm: Asci releases guidelines on ads for charity

Gaming emerges as top violator as digital scrutiny intensifies: ASCI report

Tata Technologies IPO: A brief overview of the Pune-based ER&D firm

Tata Technologies sets IPO price band at Rs 475-500 per equity share

CCI approves acquisition of additional stake in Niva Bupa Health Insurance

SJVN inks pact with Solar Energy Corporation to supply 200 mw wind power

JSW bags award to develop greenfield port in Karnataka for Rs 4,119 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :advertisingASCI

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story