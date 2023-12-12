Home / Companies / News / Ashneer Grover approaches NCLT seeking reinstatement as BharatPe MD

Ashneer Grover approaches NCLT seeking reinstatement as BharatPe MD

Ashneer Grover also sought the revocation of the termination of his wife Madhuri Jain Grover and directions to revert any new shares issued by the firm since his resignation

Ashneer Grover, co-founder of BharatPe
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 5:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Ashneer Grover has approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking his reinstatement as Managing Director of fintech firm BharatPe, reported Bar and Bench. Grover has also requested for a declaration that the changes made to the company's management since his departure are illegal.

He further sought the revocation of the termination of his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover and directions to revert any new shares issued by the firm since his resignation on March 1, 2022.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


A quorum of judicial member Mahendra Khandelwal and technical member Rahul Bhatnagar heard the matter on December 6.

Counsel appearing for BharatPe challenged the maintainability of the plea, arguing that only a member who held more than 10 per cent of the issued share capital of the company could file a petition under Section 241 of the Companies Act, 2013 (application to Tribunal for relief in cases of oppression). He stated that this was not met in the current situation.

Grover's lawyer countered that according to BharatPe's own Annual Report for the fiscal year 2021-22, the total equity shares of the company were 1,01,925, out of which Grover's shareholding was 43,877 (43 per cent).

BharatPe contended that the 1,01,925 shares only constituted the equity shares issued by the company and that Grover's shareholding in the issued shared capital was only 0.00013 per cent.

The tribunal deferred the matter till January 11, 2024, when Grover's counsel will make further submissions on the issue of maintainability.

Also Read

BharatPe takes fresh legal action against co-founder Ashneer Grover: Report

'Delivering nothing': Ashneer Grover slams ex-SBI chief Rajnish Kumar

NCLT directs Grover to establish maintainability of plea against BharatPe

Ashneer Grover, wife, stopped from leaving for New York at Delhi airport

BharatPe to double its POS network in India over the next 12 months

Wipro, RSA ink new multi-year contract to accelerate cloud migration

CoinSwitch unveils umbrella brand PeepalCo; aims for wealth-tech expansion

SC defers hearing on CBI plea against bail to Chanda Kochhar in fraud case

IPO-bound Oyo elevates Rakesh Kumar as new chief financial officer

Godrej eyes Rs 3,000 cr revenue from new luxury housing project in Gurugram

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :bharatpeNCLTNational Company Law TribunalBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm compliance

Adani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and more

Corning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degrees

CP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic level

States' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report

Next Story