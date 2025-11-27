Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 44 killed, 279 missing in one of Hong Kong's deadliest fires: All we know

44 killed, 279 missing in one of Hong Kong's deadliest fires: All we know

Hundreds of residents were evacuated as the fire spread across seven of the eight high-rise apartment buildings in a housing complex in Tai Po district, a suburb in the New Territories

Thick smoke billows from the upper floors of a residential block at Wang Fuk Court housing estate during a major fire that engulfed bamboo scaffolding across multiple buildings, in Tai Po, Hong Kong, China

Thick smoke billows from the upper floors of a residential block at Wang Fuk Court housing estate during a major fire that engulfed bamboo scaffolding across multiple buildings, in Tai Po, Hong Kong, China | Photo: Reuters

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

A massive fire engulfed several tower blocks in Hong Kong on Wednesday (local time), killing at least 44 people and leaving at least 279 missing, with many still trapped inside burning buildings, CNN reported.
 
Hundreds of residents were evacuated as the fire spread across seven of the eight high-rise apartment buildings in a housing complex in Tai Po district, a suburb in the New Territories. According to Associated Press, at least 29 people were hospitalised.
 

How did the blaze start?

 
According to the CNN report, the firefighters received a call regarding the blaze shortly before 3 pm (local time). The blaze started at Wang Cheong House, a 32-storey residential building that was undergoing renovations and covered in bamboo scaffolding, Derek Armstrong Chan, the fire department’s deputy director of operations, said.
 
 
Firefighters were dispatched to the Wang Fuk Court apartment complex in Tai Po after bamboo scaffolding caught fire and the blaze began spreading to neighbouring blocks. The housing estate comprises eight towers with 1,984 flats and is home to 4,643 residents, according to 2021 census data.
 
By the time the firefighters reached the site, the scaffolding was on fire, spreading through the building and across to other towers. As many as seven of the eight tower blocks within the complex were affected by the blaze.

Also Read

US National Guard troops

Who is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, suspect in White House National Guard shooting?

Google meet

Google Meet down as users see '502 error': What's causing the outage?

Rithala metro station, fire

36 dead so far in massive fire engulfs Hong Kong high-rise complex

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

CAQM revokes GRAP III measures in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Will ask Centre to change IIT Bombay name to IIT Mumbai: Maha CM Fadnavis

 

How are the authorities responding?

 
To tackle the blaze, hundreds of firefighters have been deployed with as many as 128 firetrucks and 57 ambulances sent to the affected site.
 
On Thursday morning (local time), a police spokesperson said Hong Kong police arrested three men on suspicion of manslaughter, including two directors and a consultant of a construction company, accusing them of "gross negligence".
 
Speaking to those trapped inside the affected buildings, Chan advised residents to shut their doors and windows and seal the gaps with tape and wet towels. He added that firefighters know where people are trapped. "However, due to extreme heat inside the specific buildings, we are currently unable to reach upward to those trapped inside,” Chan said. “We will keep going and keep trying.”
 

Victims of the Hong Kong fire

 
At least 44 people have been killed so far, including a 37-year-old firefighter who sustained injuries while trying to tackle the flames. According to CNN, at least two other firefighters were left injured battling the flames. 
 
Yin Chou, an assistant chief ambulance officer for the New Territories East division, said that one of the firefighters injured his left leg, while the other suffered "extreme exhaustion".
 

Xi Jinping expresses condolences

 
Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed condolences to the victims' families and urged "all-out efforts" from representatives of China's Central Committee and the Hong Kong Liaison Office to do “everything possible” to assist efforts in minimising casualties and losses from the fire.
 

More From This Section

Sam Altman

OpenAI jitters leave Sam Altman's business buddies feeling the heat

Pete Hegseth

US forces to use Dominican Republic base in expanded anti-drug campaign

Trump

Trump bars South Africa from participating in 2026 G20 summit in Miami

Vladimir Putin, Russia's president, left, and US President Donald Trump during a news conference in Anchorage, Alaska, US, on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025

Russia's frozen assets at the centre of Ukraine peace deal negotiations

Members of the Ohio National Guard patrol 14th Street in Washington on Aug. 23.

US adds 500 more National Guard troops in Washington after 2 members shot

Topics : Hong Kong fire Death toll Xi Jinping BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOH-1B Visa ScamChatGPT Shopping ResearchGoogle Meet DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon