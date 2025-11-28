Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at positive open; Asian markets in red; India Q2 GDP data eyed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Friday, November 28, 2025: At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 29.1 points at 26,420, pointing to a positive start for domestic equities.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Stock Market LIVE on Friday, November 28, 2025: A day after scaling fresh record highs, benchmark indices Nifty50 and Sensex are likely to take cues from India’s Q2 GDP growth rate, as well as October manufacturing and industrial data, along with mixed global cues.
India’s economy likely grew 7.3 per cent in the July-September quarter, according to a Reuters poll, driven by resilient rural demand and higher government spending, even as private capex remained sluggish. READ MORE
At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 29.1 points at 26,420, pointing to a positive start for domestic equities.
In the previous session, the BSE Sensex closed at 85,720.38, up 110.87 points or 0.13 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 ended at 26,215.55, adding 10.25 points or 0.04 per cent. ALSO READ | Brokerages remain bullish on markets for 2026 as Sensex hits new high
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Friday as US stock futures hovered near the flatline during the Thanksgiving holiday, with the Nasdaq Composite on course to snap its seven-month winning run.
Investors in the region digested Tokyo’s inflation print, a key gauge for Japan’s broader price outlook. Headline inflation in Tokyo eased marginally to 2.7 per cent in October from 2.8 per cent in September, while core inflation, excluding fresh food but including energy, edged up to 2.8 per cent, slightly above the 2.7 per cent forecast by economists polled by Reuters.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.15 per cent at the open, while the Topix was largely unchanged. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.61 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was marginally higher.
In the US, overnight futures trading was subdued. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 10 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures hovered slightly above the flatline.
The major averages remain on track for a downbeat November, dragged by a pullback in tech stocks amid renewed concerns over the profitability trajectory of AI names.
US markets were shut on Thursday for Thanksgiving and will operate a shortened session on Friday. ALSO READ | Sensex, Nifty hit record highs: Analysts pick sectors to invest in markets
IPO today
In the primary market, K K Silk Mills IPO (SME) and Mother Nutri Food IPO (SME) will enter Day 3 of their subscription. SSMD Agrotech India IPO (SME) will see its allotment.
Commodity corner
Oil prices inched higher on Thursday as traders assessed the chances of progress in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, with activity subdued amid the US Thanksgiving holiday.
Brent crude futures rose 0.2 per cent to settle at $63.34 a barrel, while US WTI crude gained 0.8 per cent to $59.10 a barrel.
Gold prices, meanwhile, slipped after touching a near two-week high in the previous session, as investors weighed the probability of a US interest rate cut in December.
Spot gold dipped 0.2 per cent to $4,156.89 per ounce, and US gold futures for December delivery eased 0.3 per cent to $4,153.60 per ounce.
8:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jefferies backs Lenskart with 'Buy' despite muted market debut; here's why
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Despite a muted debut on the bourses earlier this month, foreign brokerage Jefferies has initiated coverage on Lenskart with a ‘Buy’ rating and a price target of ₹500 (upside of 23 per cent), arguing that the company’s business fundamentals and long-term growth potential remain firmly intact.
Analysts Vivek Maheshwari, Kunal Shah, Rajesh Kumar and Rushabh Bhachawat of Jefferies said in a note dated November 27, 2026 that Lenskart is ‘India’s largest tech-driven eyewear retailer,’ yet holds only about 5 per cent market share, leaving ‘strong growth potential’ in a market that remains meaningfully underpenetrated. READ MORE
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bitcoin price correction: Stay calm and avoid locking in losses on exits
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bitcoin, which touched a peak of $125,261 on October 6, 2025, is now trading at $91,691, down 26.8 per cent from its recent high. The correction has triggered nervousness among investors.
According to experts, the decline is a natural market correction after an overheated rally. “The dip could be a long-due correction after unchecked enthusiasm in recent months,” says Rajagopal Menon, vice-president, WazirX. READ MORE
8:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Lower credit costs may drive more gains for SBI Cards and Payment Services
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Data from the credit card market indicates an uptick through August-October, 2025 over the year-ago period. In October, spends improved by 6.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) but fell month-on-month (M-o-M) by 1.1 per cent after a surge in post-GST-cut spending in September.
The average spend per card in October was at ₹18,841, down 2 per cent M-o-M and 1 per cent Y-o-Y. Credit limit between ₹25,000 and ₹2 Lakh constitutes over 50 per cent of the market, holding the highest share of credit limits and outstanding balances. READ MORE
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Power projects should be granted connectivity on basis of PPAs: CERC
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Power projects should be granted transmission connectivity based on power purchase agreements (PPAs) instead of letters of award (LoAs) for efficient utilisation of the transmission system, according to a staff paper uploaded by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission on its website.
It has alternatively suggested following an auction mechanism to grant connectivity in the future with a firm commitment to implement the project by a specified date.
Around 31.8 gigawatts (GW) of capacity has been granted connectivity for which PPAs are yet to be signed, resulting in unused transmission lines. READ MORE
7:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's Q2 GDP growth likely stayed firm on strong domestic demand
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's economy likely stayed resilient in the July-September quarter, driven by consumer demand and front-loading of production and exports ahead of US tariffs, though growth is expected to moderate in the coming quarters.
Economists expect export activity benefitted from a rush to beat US tariff increases implemented in late August, which doubled tariffs on imports of certain Indian goods to 50 per cent over New Delhi's Russian oil purchases.
To boost the domestic economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pushed tax cuts and labour reforms while resisting US demands to strike a trade deal by lowering tariffs across key sectors including agriculture. READ MORE
7:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ICICI Prudential AMC IPO gets Sebi nod, set for launch in December
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) has secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its initial public offering (IPO) estimated at around ₹10,000 crore, said people aware of the development.
The IPO of the country’s second-largest asset manager, which will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by UK-based Prudential Corporation Holdings (PCH), is likely to hit the market in the second half of December. The share sale is expected to take place at a valuation of over ₹1 trillion, putting it among the largest listings from the financial-services sector.
PCH, which currently owns 49 per cent of the fund house, will offload 10 per cent of its stake through the issue. ICICI Bank will continue to hold 51 per cent. The IPO will bring a windfall for the UK-based company as its acquisition cost for the 10 per cent stake was just ₹10 crore in 1998. READ MORE
7:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks, mutual funds gaining fast as savers shift allegiance from banks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Incremental flows of household savings into stock markets and mutual funds (MFs) relative to bank deposits have more than doubled over the past year.
For every ₹100 worth of savings invested in bank deposits, households invested ₹45.2 in MFs and equities in 2024-25 (FY25), shows a Business Standard analysis of data from the November Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Bulletin. The corresponding figure was ₹21.2 in 2023-24 (FY24). The total money that MFs manage was ₹79.9 trillion as of October 2025. This is 33 per cent of the aggregate banking deposits of ₹241.7 trillion. MFs accounted for around 29 per cent of bank deposits in March 2025. READ MORE
7:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: F&O Setup: Here's how to trade Bank Nifty with a 'Bull Spread' strategy
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Derivative Strategy'
BULL SPREAD Strategy on BANK NIFTY
Buy BANKNIFTY (30-Dec Expiry) 60100 CALL at ₹733 & simultaneously Sell 60500 CALL at ₹544
Lot Size 35
Cost of the strategy ₹189 (₹6615 per strategy)
Maximum profit ₹7385 If BANK NIFTY closes at or above 60500 on 30 Dec expiry.
Breakeven Point: ₹60289
Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.12
Approx margin required: ₹42000 CHECK MORE DETAILS HERE
BULL SPREAD Strategy on BANK NIFTY
Buy BANKNIFTY (30-Dec Expiry) 60100 CALL at ₹733 & simultaneously Sell 60500 CALL at ₹544
Lot Size 35
Cost of the strategy ₹189 (₹6615 per strategy)
Maximum profit ₹7385 If BANK NIFTY closes at or above 60500 on 30 Dec expiry.
Breakeven Point: ₹60289
Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.12
Approx margin required: ₹42000 CHECK MORE DETAILS HERE
7:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trade mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trade mixed
-- Nikkei slipped 0.23 per cent
-- ASX 200 was trading 0.13 per cent higher
-- Nikkei slipped 0.23 per cent
-- ASX 200 was trading 0.13 per cent higher
7:34 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
7:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets remained closed on Thursday on account of Thanksgiving
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets remained closed on Thursday on account of Thanksgiving
Meanwhile, in the previous session to Thanksgiving, S&P 500 ended 0.69 per cent higher, Dow Jones 0.67 pe rcent and Nasdaq 0.82 per cent.
Topics : MARKET LIVE BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian stock markets Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE NSE Indian equities India GDP growth India GDP Manufacturing sector Industrial growth nikkei US markets Thanksgiving IPO market SME IPOs Crude Oil Price Gold Prices
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 7:34 AM IST