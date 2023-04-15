Home / Companies / News / Ashok Leyland takes digital route with 'Re-AL' to tap used vehicle biz

Ashok Leyland takes digital route with 'Re-AL' to tap used vehicle biz

The e-marketplace facility would help customers to exchange their existing vehicles and upgrade to a truck or a bus offered by Ashok Leyland

Chennai
Ashok Leyland takes digital route with 'Re-AL' to tap used vehicle biz

Apr 15 2023
Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland has rolled out an e-marketplace 'Re-AL' for used commercial vehicles segment, the automajor said on Saturday.

The e-marketplace facility would help customers to exchange their existing vehicles and upgrade to a truck or a bus offered by Ashok Leyland.

"The used commercial vehicle industry is ripe for disruption. Leveraging our digital platform, there are many opportunities for us to provide customer centric solutions," Ashok Leyland MD and CEO Shenu Agarwal said.

The city-based heavy commercial vehicle maker, in a statement, said it hopes to increase transparency in the otherwise disorganised used vehicle ecosystem.

The digital service would offer customers with a range of features allowing them to select preferred vehicles of their choice along with validated documents.

"This used vehicle e-marketplace solution marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey," the CEO said.

Ashok Leyland President, Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Sanjeev Kumar said the used vehicle business is a key focus area as it enables customers to liquidate their vehicles with better resale value.

"We believe this e-marketplace will help in enhancing the overall customer experience in exchanging their old vehicles for brand new Ashok Leyland trucks and buses...," he said.

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 11:35 AM IST

