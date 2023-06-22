Ashrai Infra to invest Rs 1,284 cr to develop project in Greater Noida

Realty firm Ashrai Infra on Thursday said it will invest Rs 1,284 crore to develop a 25-acre commercial project in Greater Noida (West).

The company has launched the project 'Golden Grande' which will have office space as well as high-street retail.

"Ashrai Infra is investing Rs 1,284 crore in the development of Golden Grande. An initial investment of Rs 631 crore will be deployed in the 1st phase of Golden Grande demonstrating the company's commitment to the project," Ashrai Infra said in a statement.

Prior to this project, it delivered a 25-acre IT/ITES project -- Golden I -- in Greater Noida West with a built-up area of 20 lakh square feet, it added.