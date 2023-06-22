Home / Companies / News / GAIL beats IOC to win licence to build Gurdaspur-Jammu gas pipeline

GAIL beats IOC to win licence to build Gurdaspur-Jammu gas pipeline

GAIL is India's largest gas firm, operating a 15,400-km pipeline network. It sells about 95 mmscmd of gas, or nearly two-thirds of all gas sold in the country

Press Trust of India New Delhi
GAIL beats IOC to win licence to build Gurdaspur-Jammu gas pipeline

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 4:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

GAIL (India) Ltd, the nation's largest gas distributor, beat Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to win a licence to build a gas pipeline from Gurdaspur in Punjab to Jammu, oil regulator PNGRB said.

In a statement, Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) said it had in January invited application cum bids for grant of authorisation for the Gurdaspur-Jammu pipeline.

"The last date for submission of bids for the Gurdaspur-Jammu natural gas pipeline was May 17, 2023. Two bidders namely, GAIL (India) Ltd and Indian Oil Corporation have submitted their bids," it said.

Both bidders were found to be technically qualified and financial bids were opened on June 21.

"As per preliminary evaluation of the financial bids, it appears that GAIL (India) Ltd has the highest composite score and is the successful bidder for the Gurdaspur-Jammu natural gas pipeline," it added.

The 175-km long pipeline is to carry the environment-friendly fuel to Jammu. The pipeline will have an initial capacity to carry at least 2 million standard cubic meters per day.

PNGRB bid out the pipeline licence on the lowest tariff offered for transporting the gas.

Originally, the Bhatinda-Jammu-Srinagar natural gas pipeline was awarded to Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (GSPL)-led consortium, which later on registered as a company named GSPL India Gasnet Ltd (GIGL).

However, GIGL failed to lay the pipeline within the stipulated time, following which PNGRB cancelled the authorisation and suo-motu invited bids for the Gurdaspur-Jammu line.

PNGRB disqualified GIGL and its lead partner GSPL from submitting a bid for the proposed pipeline.

The regulator however did not specify the timeline for the completion of the pipeline.

GAIL is India's largest gas firm, operating a 15,400-km pipeline network. It sells about 95 mmscmd of gas, or nearly two-thirds of all gas sold in the country.

Also Read

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

Technical survey of Gurdaspur-Jammu gas pipeline complete: Housing Minister

GAIL Gas Ltd announces reduction in prices of CNG, PNG by upto Rs 7

GAIL Q4FY23 net profit drops 77.5%, revenue from operations up 21.8%

IndianOil top bidder for Reliance's KG gas for second auction in row

EFC (I) to expand office space capacity 2.5 times to 60,000 desks in FY24

Fortis to sell Vadapalani hospital operations to Sri Kauvery Medical Care

IKEA store in Noida: Construction to begin soon after govt approval

Musk eager to bring satellite broadband 'Starlink' to India, Ambani resists

GE signs MoU with HAL to make fighter jet engines for Indian Air Force

Topics :GAILIOCGas pipeline

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story