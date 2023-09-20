Asia Healthcare acquires majority stake in AINU, to invest Rs 600 cr

Asia Healthcare Holdings on Wednesday said it has acquired a majority stake in Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology and will invest Rs 600 crore in the latter.

The investment will be through a mix of primary and secondary infusion, Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH) said in a statement.

Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) is a speciality hospital network of urology and nephrology care present in four cities with a speciality in robotic urology surgery, it added.

"This acquisition and AHH's foray into urology and nephrology segment marks its expansion into a fourth speciality...," the company said.

AINU operates seven hospitals across Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Siliguri and Chennai, with more than 500 beds and over 4 lakh patients treated. It has also completed over 1,000 robotic urology surgeries, as per the statement.

AHH Executive Chairman Vishal Bali said, "AINU not only adds a new speciality to the AHH platform but also strengthens our vision of scaling the single speciality healthcare delivery ecosystem in the country".

India is among the top three nations globally that has the highest incidence of urological disorders, the high incidence of diabetes and hypertension is also accelerating the prevalence of chronic kidney disease, he said, adding the acquisition would bridge the demand-supply gap in the urology and nephrology speciality healthcare delivery in the country.

AINU Managing Director and Chief Consultant Urologist Dr C Mallikarjun said, "We are making robotic urology surgery accessible to patients not just in urban India but also in tier 2 cities. Broadly we see a higher incidence of Uro-Oncology, Uro-Gynaecology and Paediatric Urology in the years ahead. We believe AHH has the legacy and is the right partner for the next phase of growth of our enterprise".

AHH was launched in 2017. It is a single speciality investing and operating healthcare platform funded by TPG Growth and GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund.

It owns and runs Motherhood Hospitals, a network of 23 women and children's hospitals across 11 cities in India, and Nova IVF Fertility, a chain of 68 IVF centres across 44 cities in India and South Asia.