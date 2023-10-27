Home / Companies / News / Aston Martin to double its volume with new South India dealership

Aston Martin to double its volume with new South India dealership

Aston Martin's decision to expand its footprint in South India reflects a strategic choice, due to the region's growth in the sports car segment

Anjali Singh Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 6:25 PM IST
Luxury British carmaker Aston Martin is set to open a new dealership in South India within the next 1-2 years, with the aim of doubling its volume in the Indian market. Currently, Aston Martin's sole dealership is located in Delhi under the name Select Cars. The announcement comes as the number of high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is expected to double in the country in the next five years.

Aston Martin's decision to expand its footprint in South India reflects a strategic choice, due to the region's growth in the sports car segment. Last year, Bangalore witnessed a 35 per cent growth in the ultra-luxury car market. Currently, Delhi NCR remains the largest market for the company in India.

At present, Aston Martin averages between 15 to 25 units sold annually in India through its official dealer, Select Cars. With the forthcoming addition of a dealership in South India, the company is aiming to expand its footprint.

Priced at Rs 4.59 crore (excluding customisation options), the delivery of the Aston Martin DB12 is set to begin in the second quarter of the upcoming year.

Speaking about their strategy for capturing Indian customers, Aston Martin's Vice President, Tushar Anand stated, "Our focus extends beyond just high net worth individuals to encompass the specific segment that lies between HNIs and ultra HNIs. Aston Martin is a brand deeply rooted in the legacy of catering to true enthusiasts. Our target audience comprises a niche market, individuals who not only appreciate the brand but also comprehend its rich heritage. These are the pure enthusiasts who yearn to experience the thrill of driving an Aston Martin. While growth is undoubtedly a positive outcome, our primary objective is to connect with and serve these passionate enthusiasts who value the brand's legacy."

Speaking on the marketing strategy, "Our marketing plans for next year are very customer-centric. We are not doing mass-type appeal campaigns, nor are we resorting to run-of-the-mill marketing programmes. We're focusing on a more close-knit group of niche audiences, where we encourage enthusiasts of all ages to come forward. Age is not a barrier, as we witnessed last year."

Looking ahead to the future, between 2025 and 2030, Aston Martin plans to introduce an electric vehicle (EV).

Additionally, there are no current plans for localising in India, indicating that the brand will continue 'hand-building' their cars from the UK and tailor them to customer demands and orders, preserving their tradition.

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 5:38 PM IST

