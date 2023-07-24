AstraZeneca Pharma India gets GCGI approval to import heart failure drug

AstraZeneca Pharma India on Monday said it has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India to import heart failure treatment drug Dapagliflozin tablets.

The company has received permission from the DCGI to import pharmaceutical formulations of a new drug for sale, the drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

Dapagliflozin tablets are indicated for the treatment of heart failure in adults, it added.

The receipt of this permission paves the way for the launch of the product in India for the specified indication, subject to the receipt of related statutory approvals and licenses, it said.

Shares of the company on Monday ended 0.86 per cent down at Rs 3,769.40 apiece on the BSE.