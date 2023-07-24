Home / Companies / News / CAIT, Meta's 'WhatsApp se Wyapaar' to digitise 1 cr local businesses

Traders will be equipped with the use of features like Catalog, Quick Replies and Click to WhatsApp Ads to digitise their storefront via the WhatsApp Business application, the statement added

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 10:17 PM IST
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Monday announced the expansion of its WhatsApp Se Wyapaar' programme for digitally upskilling 1 crore local traders on the WhatsApp Business App.

Scaling the training programme from 10 lakh traders in 17 states to 1 crore traders across all Indian states, the training is available in 11 Indian languages - English, Hindi, Bangla, Punjabi, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada and Malayalam, according to a joint statement by Meta and CAIT.

Traders will be equipped with the use of features like Catalog, Quick Replies and Click to WhatsApp Ads to digitise their storefront via the WhatsApp Business application, the statement added.

Nick Clegg, President of Global Affairs at Meta said, We want to keep helping entrepreneurs and small businesses to make the most of the opportunities ahead and continue to be at the heart of India's Techade.

CAIT has a network of around 40,000 trade associations and 80 million traders across India.

Praveen Khandelwal, National Secretary General of CAIT, said, This partnership will help traders and businesses build a more comprehensive customer base, scale their business, and contribute even further to India's growing digital economy".

CAIT and Meta had also partnered in June for Meta Small Business Academy certification, that aims to train 25,000 traders in digital marketing skills for them to grow on Meta-owned apps.

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 10:17 PM IST

