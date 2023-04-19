Audi sales double in Q1 of calendar year 2023, pre-owned car biz up 50%



The company claimed its pre-owned car business also posted the ‘strongest ever’ sales in a quarter, growing by 50 per cent. German luxury carmaker Audi India has posted a 126 per cent growth in sales in the first three months of 2023, delivering 1,950 cars.



Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We have witnessed strong growth of 126 per cent in Q1 of (calendar year) 2023 compared to the same period last year.” He added that the firm's product line up has 16 models and that SUVs currently accounted for over 60 per cent of the total sales in the first quarter of the calendar year. The German car major delivered 1,950 cars between January and March 2023, compared to 862 units last year during the same period. The firm said that this was the strongest quarter in terms of sales during the past six years in India.



Meanwhile, Audi India continues the expansion of its pre-owned car business, Audi Approved: plus, in India. “The newly launched Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback are witnessing strong demand from across the country. We are on a growth path and are confident of a bullish performance through the year 2023,” Dhillon said.



BOX: Q1, 2023 sales insights Currently operating with 22 pre-owned cars showrooms across all major hubs in the country, the brand will have 25-plus such facilities by the end of 2023.



› Strongest ever sales in a quarter with 50% growth for Audi Approved: plus › SUVs contributed over 60% of sales