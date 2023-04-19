Home / Companies / News / Ahead of Saket store launch, Apple CEO Tim Cook to meet PM Modi today

Ahead of Saket store launch, Apple CEO Tim Cook to meet PM Modi today

Apple's CEO has stressed the importance of the world's second-largest smartphone market, India on several occasions

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 1:07 PM IST
Apple CEO Tim Cook is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday. Cook is also scheduled to meet senior ministers of the union cabinet, including Ashwini Vaishnaw and Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The Apple chief launched the company's first retail store in Mumbai's Jio World Drive Mall, situated in Bandra Kurla Complex  (BKC), yesterday, April 18.
India has emerged as the centre of Apple's growth plans in recent years. Apple's CEO has stressed the importance of the world's second-largest smartphone market on several occasions.

Apple opened its first company-owned store in India, called Apple BKC. At the inauguration, Tim Cook greeted excited fans and interacted with them. The Mumbai store also has a service centre for the brand.
Currently, the Indian smartphone market is dominated by Android devices. The high costs of Apple devices keep them away from most Indian customers. However, a report from Counterpoint suggests that Apple holds 65 per cent of the smartphone market when it comes to the premium segment.

Apple is set to launch its second retail store at the Select City Walk mall in Delhi. The Delhi store will span an area of 8,417 square feet. Earlier, Apple used to sell its devices through resellers and online platforms like Flipkart and Amazon.

Topics :Tim CookNarendra ModiApple iPhoneApple IncApple storeRajeev ChandrasekharBS Web ReportsSamsung Galaxypremium smartphones

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 1:07 PM IST

