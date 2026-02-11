Avantel wins ₹122.58 cr antenna order from ISRO arm NewSpace India

Avantel Ltd, a firm specialising in advanced communication products, has received a purchase order worth ₹122.58 crore (excluding taxes) from NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) for the supply of S/X-band with Ka-band-ready full motion antennas.

This full motion antenna will be capable of providing uninterrupted TTC/data reception support for low earth orbit satellites. NSIL is the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) under the Department of Space, Government of India. NSIL is responsible for commercialising space products and services, including launch services, satellite services, and transfer of space technologies to industry.

The order covers the supply, installation, and commissioning of the antennas and forms part of NSIL’s satellite communication and ground segment requirements. The contract is scheduled for completion by August 2027. Avantel has previously received orders from NSIL.