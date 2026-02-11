Oberoi Realty JV partners with Aman Group for luxury Worli development

The SPV holds leasehold rights in respect of land admeasuring 16,689.93 square metres (approximately four acres) situated at Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai.
As part of the development of the said land, the SPV plans to construct a hotel consisting of approximately 80 guest rooms, food and beverage outlets, and other allied facilities and amenities, and a residential development with about 150,000–200,000 square feet of carpet area for sale, along with allied facilities and amenities.
Under the hotel management agreement, Aman will manage and operate the hotel under the ‘Aman’ brand. The hotel is expected to be operational by August 31, 2032, and will be managed and operated by Aman for an initial term of 25 years, with an automatic extension for a further period of 10 years unless chosen otherwise by Aman.