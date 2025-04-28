Home / Companies / News / AWL Agri Business Q4 results: Profit up 22% on strong edible oils demand

AWL Agri Business Q4 results: Profit up 22% on strong edible oils demand

India's AWL Agri Business, previously known as Adani Wilmar, reported a nearly 22% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Monday, benefiting from higher demand in its core edible oils segment.

Overall revenue rose about 38 per cent in the fourth quarter. | Representational
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 8:20 PM IST
India's AWL Agri Business, previously known as Adani Wilmar, reported a nearly 22 per cent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Monday, benefiting from higher demand in its core edible oils segment.

The consumer goods company, which makes the Fortune brand of cooking oil, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.9 billion Indian ($22.36 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with Rs 1.56 billion a year ago.

Revenue from its core edible oils segment - which accounted for more than 81 per cent of total revenue - jumped 45 per cent during the quarter, driven by increased demand for sunflower and mustard oils.

Cooking oil has largely resisted the broader slowdown in branded consumer goods due to its essential nature despite brands increasing prices in recent months to offset rising ingredient costs, as per analysts.

AWL's food unit, which sells staples such as rice and wheat, reported revenue growth of 9 per cent, driven by strong demand and distribution through e-commerce and trade channels.

AWL's chief executive officer, Angshu Mallick, told Reuters in February that the company expects sales to grow 10 per cent in fiscal 2026, led by demand from 10-minute delivery apps and tax cuts.

Overall revenue rose about 38 per cent in the fourth quarter.

The company changed its name from Adani Wilmar in March after Adani Group exited the joint venture by selling its stake to Singapore's Wilmar International.

Rival Marico, which sells the Saffola brand of cooking oil, will report results on Friday. The company is eyeing revenue growth in the low single digit for the three months ended March following three straight quarters of profit fall.

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

