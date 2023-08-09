Home / Companies / News / Axis Bank to raise stake in Max Life through Rs 161 crore investment

Axis Bank to raise stake in Max Life through Rs 161 crore investment

The proposed infusion by Axis Bank in Max Life will help it to support its future growth ambitions, Max Financial Services said in a statement

Reuters BENGALURU

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 9:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Axis Bank on Wednesday said it will raise its stake in insurer Max Life to 16.2% from 9.99% by infusing 16.12 billion rupees ($194.6 million) through a preferential allotment of shares.

Axis Bank along with its entities acquired a 12.99% stake in Max Life in 2021, and through this new investment they will own 19.02% in the insurer.

Max Financial Services, the holding company of Max Life, will hold about 80.98% in the insurer.

The proposed infusion by Axis Bank in Max Life will help it to support its future growth ambitions, Max Financial Services said in a statement.

The investment is subject to regulatory approvals and will strengthen the lender's position in the life insurance business, Axis Bank said, adding that Axis Entities would have the right to appoint the chairman.

Axis Bank, which held a minority stake in Max Life before the 2021 deal, had originally proposed to acquire nearly 30% in the insurer, but cut down the stake purchase plan due to certain regulatory roadblocks.

At Axis Bank's post earnings press conference last month, CEO Amitabh Chaudhry said the lender intends to stick to its plan to acquire up to 20% in Max Life.

($1 = 82.8460 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Sonia Cheema)

Also Read

Axis Bank shares slide 2.4% post Q4 results; what should investors do?

Max Life partners IIA to offer insurance access to MSME workforce in UP

Axis Bank-Citi deal: Synergies seen FY25 onwards on deposit, AUM attrition

Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17%

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

L&T to look at up to $4 bn investment in green hydrogen, with partners

Svatantra Microfin-Chaitanya deal not trailer of M&A wave in MFI space

QwikSkills plans to hire 300 trained professionals by end of 2023

Kal Airways promoter seeks attachment of 50% of Spicejet's daily revenue

Axis Bank to infuse Rs 1,612 cr in Max Life via preferential allotment

Topics :Axis BankMax Life

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 9:24 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS today

Yogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

iOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

India's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll

Next Story