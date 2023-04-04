Home / Companies / News / B2B apparel platform Zyod raises $3.5 mn in seed funding from Lightspeed

FJ Labs, Panthera Peak Capital, and select angels also participated

Zyod, a business-to-business platform for apparel sourcing and manufacturing, has raised $3.5 million in seed funding led by Lightspeed. The round also saw participation from FJ Labs, Panthera Peak Capital, and select angels such as Abhishek Goyal – founder of Tracxn, Abhinav Sinha – global COO of Oyo, and Gaurav Hinduja – COO of Gokaldas Exports, among others.

Zyod plans to use the funds to further strengthen its technology platform and team. The capital will also be used to add more manufacturers and suppliers to the platform and to introduce new features as well. The brand is actively hiring across functions such as product, tech, marketing, and operations.

“While fashion is rapidly transforming globally, the incumbent supply chain has not kept pace with how rapidly consumers have evolved and it needs a complete reimagination of manufacturing itself, to build for the future,” Ankit Jaipuria and Ritesh Khandelwal, co-founders of Zyod, said in a joint statement.

“At Zyod, we are making fast fashion accessible to every brand/retailer using our unique, agile supply chain. Brands increasingly are relying on us to be the one-stop shop for launching new styles every week without the worry of inventory, making us their partner from design to delivery,” the founders said.

Founded in January 2023 by Jaipuria and Khandelwal, the company aims to grow its community of manufacturers and suppliers 20-fold. Zyod claims to offer exclusive support to global customers looking to launch and grow their fashion businesses and brands from scratch. The company says it can provide a range of products within 21 days, with a minimum order quantity (MOQ) of as low as 50 pieces.

The firm says it provides five times faster sourcing at 50 times lower MOQs and has served over 150 customers across 13 countries.

