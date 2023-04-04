Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting FY23 sales cross Rs 10,000 crore

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting on Tuesday said it has crossed the milestone of Rs 10,000 crore in overall sales in FY23, helped by 'significant growth' across geographies, brands, and categories.

The domestic FMCG business grew 17 per cent for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, the company, part of Azim Premji-led Wipro Enterprises, said in a statement.

Its sandalwood soap brand Santoor has now become the second largest player in the segment in India with sales of over Rs 2,650 crore.

While female toiletries brand of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, Enchanteur, has also crossed 1,000 crore, it added.

The company, which operates in FMCG and lighting products, had reported a revenue of Rs 8,634 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.

"FY23 was a special year with the FMCG India business growing at 17 per cent and Malaysia strengthening its No 1 position in personal care with strong growth of over 20 per cent.

"Vietnam crossed the USD 100 million revenue mark with double-digit growth. Other markets with double-digit growth included South Africa, the Middle East & Philippines," it said.

The company has also expanded its footprint in homecare across key markets with the launch of liquid detergents, fabric softeners, dish wash and floor cleaners.

In FY23, Wipro announced its foray into Foods with the acquisition of Nirapara brand this fiscal year.

Commenting on the development Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting CEO Vineet Agrawal said this is an exciting moment for us.

"We have come a long way since 2003, when we were Rs 300 crores to being a global FMCG company growing 33X times in the last two decades," he said.

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, which started in 1945 as a vanaspati brand, with its factory in Amalner, Maharashtra now has a presence in 60 countries.

It operates 18 factories with more than 10,000 employees and 51 per cent of its revenue comes from international businesses.