Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Bain Capital buys minority stake in auto components firm Dhoot Transmission

Bain Capital buys minority stake in auto components firm Dhoot Transmission

Private equity firm says investment will help Aurangabad-based manufacturer to expand globally

Bain Capital
According to the statement, the company operates 20 manufacturing facilities across India, the UK, Slovakia, and Thailand, and employs over 10,000 people. | Image: Bloomberg
Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 1:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bain Capital has acquired a minority stake in Dhoot Transmission, an Aurangabad-based manufacturer of automotive components, for an undisclosed valuation, said the private equity firm in a statement.
 
The investment will use Bain's global expertise to expand Dhoot Transmission 's "global footprint" through acquisitions and partnerships, drive innovation and bolster its presence in high-growth segments such as electric vehicles (EVs), it said.
 
Dhoot Transmission, founded in 1999, produces wiring harnesses for two- and three-wheelers, components for commercial vehicles, and farm equipment. Over the years, the company has diversified into EV products, including Lithium-ion batteries.
 
“Partnering with Bain Capital is an exciting opportunity. Their strategic expertise and integrity make them the perfect partner to help us scale globally and pursue emerging opportunities that deliver value to our customers worldwide,” said Rahul Dhoot, founder and chief executive officer of Dhoot Transmission.
 
Bain Capital has one of the largest private equity teams in India, with investments in Hero MotoCorp, RSB Transmissions, Porus Labs, 360one Wealth, CitiusTech, J.M. Baxi and Quest Global.
 
"Over the past two decades, Rahul has built Dhoot Transmission Group into a market leader, serving as a critical partner to OEMs [original equipment manufacturers] powering India’s two-wheeler market, the largest in the world with a strong growth trajectory," said Rishi Mandawat, partner, Bain Capital.

Also Read

KKR and Bain each bid over $5 bn for Seven & i's York Holdings spin-off

Blackstone, Bain to bid for Mitsubishi pharma unit in up to $3.5 bn deal

BS BFSI Summit: Public listings allow profitable exits for PEs, say experts

Macrotech buys Bain Capital's stake in 3 logistics park cos for Rs 307 cr

Macrotech acquires Bain Capital's stake in 3 entities for Rs 307 crore

 
According to the statement, Dhoot Transmission operates 20 manufacturing facilities in India, the United Kingdom, Slovakia and Thailand. It employs more than 10,000 people.
 
"Their customer-first approach and strong employee engagement has helped the group to build a leading auto-component business and together, we see significant opportunities to expand both organically and inorganically, accelerate exports, and enhance their global footprint,” said Saahil Bhatia, managing director, Bain Capital.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Kitne ghazi aaye, kitne ghazi gaye': Adani CFO after Hindenburg shutdown

Hindenburg, Adani, and Buch: The investigations that shook markets

Q3 results today: Reliance, Infosys, LTIMindtree to post earnings on Jan 16

Reliance takes Campa Cola to Gulf markets, sets sights on Africa next

Dublin-based Inspeq AI enters India market with office in Bengaluru

Topics :Bain capitalaurangabadHero MotoCorpTwo-wheeler market

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story