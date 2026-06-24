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Bajaj Auto hit by ransomware attack, precautionary measures taken

The company said it initiated necessary precautionary actions ​and protocols to mitigate the ‌impact ​of the ‌incident

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Bajaj Auto says ransomware attack hit company, unit's systems
Reuters June 23
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 8:00 AM IST
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India's Bajaj ​Auto on Tuesday ​said a ‌ransomware attack earlier in the day impacted the automaker and its unit ‌Bajaj Auto Technology's systems.

The company said it initiated necessary precautionary actions ​and protocols to mitigate the ‌impact ​of the ‌incident, adding that these ‌measures have ‌so far been ​successful.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Bajaj AutoransomwareRansomware cyber attacksransomware attack

First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 7:59 AM IST

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