Bajaj Finance to resume lending via eCOM, Insta EMI Card as RBI lifts curbs

The company further said it would now resume sanction and disbursal of loans in the two business segments including issuance of EMI cards

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 8:50 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lifted restrictions on Bajaj Finance on sanctioning and disbursal of loans through eCOM and Insta EMI Card, the company said in a regulatory on Thursday.

In November last year, the central bank had directed Bajaj Finance to stop sanction and disbursal of loans under its two lending products -- eCOM and Insta EMI Card -- due to non-adherence of the company to the extant provisions of digital lending guidelines.

"Now, we wish to inform that the RBI, vide its letter dated 2 May 2024, based on the remedial actions taken by the company, has conveyed its decision of lifting the said restrictions on eCOM and online digital 'Insta EMI Card', with immediate effect," the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

The company further said it would now resume sanction and disbursal of loans in the two business segments including issuance of EMI cards.

"The company remains committed to ensure adherence and compliance of regulatory guidelines," it added.

While imposing the restrictions on November 15, 2023, the RBI said the action was necessitated due to non-adherence of the company to the extant provisions of digital lending guidelines of the RBI, particularly non-issuance of key fact statements to the borrowers under the two lending products.

First Published: May 02 2024 | 8:49 PM IST

