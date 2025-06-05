Home / Companies / News / Bajaj Finserv promoters sell 1.94% stake in ₹5,828 crore block deal

Bajaj Finserv promoters sell 1.94% stake in ₹5,828 crore block deal

Promoter entities Jamnalal Sons and Bajaj Holdings will sell 31 million shares at a 3.3% discount, with Kotak Securities managing the share sale

bajaj Finserv
Promoter entities hold 60.64 per cent in Bajaj Finserv. In March this year, Bajaj Finserv announced it would buy out Allianz SE’s stake in the two insurance joint ventures — Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insur
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 7:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Promoter entities of Bajaj Finserv, Jamnalal Sons and Bajaj Holdings and Investment, will divest a 1.94 per cent stake in the company via block deals on Friday. As per the term sheet, the two entities are offering a cumulative 31 million shares at a base price of Rs 1,880 apiece, a 3.3 per cent discount to Thursday’s close of Rs 1,944. The promoter entities will raise approximately Rs 5,828 crore ($679 million) from the share sale. Kotak Securities is the investment bank handling the transaction.
 
Promoter entities hold 60.64 per cent in Bajaj Finserv. In March this year, Bajaj Finserv announced it would buy out Allianz SE’s stake in the two insurance joint ventures — Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company (BALIC) — for Rs 24,180 crore. Bajaj Finserv will acquire approximately 1.01 per cent, Bajaj Holdings and Investment approximately 19.95 per cent, and Jamnalal Sons approximately 5.04 per cent, aggregating to 26 per cent in each of the insurance companies.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wockhardt eyes $9 bn market opportunity for novel antibiotic Zaynich

Apple inks 10-yr Rs 17.4 lakh/month retail deal in Borivali's Sky City Mall

Apollo Green Energy posts ₹44.36 cr profit, recommends 15% dividend

Tata Memorial Centre ties up with Wipro GE to set up cancer research centre

Dr Reddy's, Alvotech to co-develop biosimilar of cancer drug Keytruda

Topics :Bajaj FinservBajaj Group

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story