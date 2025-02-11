Baldota Group to invest Rs 54,000 cr to set up steel plant in Karnataka

Karnataka-based Baldota Group will invest Rs 54,000 crore to set up an integrated steel plant with a production capacity of 10.50 million tons per annum in Koppal taluk.

The company will sign a memorandum of agreement with the state government at the global investors’ summit on Tuesday in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said Rahul Kumar N Baldota, joint managing director of Baldota Group, in a press statement.

The plant will significantly boost steel production in Karnataka and generate large-scale employment opportunities. It will be established as Baldota Steel and Power Limited.

“Our vision is to make Baldota a leading company in the country. This project will undoubtedly become Karnataka’s pride in the steel industry,” he said.

The Baldota Group is a leading player in mineral exploration, mining, industrial gases, pellet production, wind power, shipping and waste treatment products. It operates iron ore mines in Karnataka.