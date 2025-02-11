Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Creditors recover Rs 3.58 trn through resolution plans under insolvency law

Citing data from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that 2,707 cases have ended in liquidation orders

real estate insolvency
Final reports have been submitted in 1,274 cases, in which the creditors have realised Rs 0.13 trillion. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 4:39 PM IST
Creditors have recovered Rs 3.58 trillion through resolution of 1,119 cases under the insolvency law till December 31, 2024, according to official data.

Citing data from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that 2,707 cases have ended in liquidation orders.

"As per information provided by Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), till 31st December 2024, 1,119 cases have yielded resolution plans. In these cases, the realisable value for the creditors has been Rs 3.58 trillion," he said in a written reply.

Final reports have been submitted in 1,274 cases, in which the creditors have realised Rs 0.13 trillion, the minister added.

According to him, information in respect of amount waived/ forgone in pursuance to the settlement is not maintained.

"Realisation under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) process is market driven and is inter-alia dependent on the quality of assets at the time of resolution. Therefore no cap on resolution amount is envisaged.

"Further, data related to realisation by banks under the IBC process is not maintained," Malhotra said.

Topics :Insolvency and Bankruptcy Codeinsolvent companiesRajya Sabha

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

