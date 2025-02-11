Aequs, Tramontina form joint venture to produce cookware in India

Belagavi-based manufacturing firm Aequs Private Ltd (Aequs) and Brazilian homeware products company Tramontina today announced a joint venture (JV) to produce cookware and other consumer products for customers in India and abroad. The JV entails an investment of up to Rs 80 crore.

Aequs Cookware Pvt Ltd (ACPL), the new 50:50 JV, will manufacture cookware at Aequs’ facilities in the Hubballi Durable Goods Cluster (HDC). This will be Tramontina’s only manufacturing facility outside the Americas. The company is a homeware products conglomerate headquartered in Brazil.

“We are bringing their over 100 years of expertise in cookware manufacturing to India. This collaboration is a testament to our capabilities, and together, we aim to establish this joint venture as a leader in cookware manufacturing from India,” said Aravind Melligeri, chairman and chief executive officer, Aequs. “The growing global demand for premium cookware presents a tremendous opportunity, and this partnership positions us to serve both domestic and global markets. By combining Aequs’ integrated manufacturing ecosystem with Tramontina’s global strength, we will drive innovation, efficiency, and scale to deliver world-class products.”

Leveraging the competitive advantage of the Make in India initiative, the JV combines Tramontina’s decades of leadership in the cookware industry and experience in product development and manufacturing with Aequs’ precision manufacturing capabilities. Additionally, the JV will benefit from the 400-acre consumer ecosystem at the HDC, which provides comprehensive, one-stop manufacturing infrastructure.

“In addition to enabling a more effective presence in the Indian market, the Hubballi unit will allow us to serve the global market with high-quality products under highly competitive conditions,” said Eduardo Scomazzon, chairman of the board of directors, Tramontina.

Tramontina, a global brand with over 113 years of manufacturing experience, has a portfolio of more than 22,000 kitchenware and household goods sold in over 120 countries. Its kitchenware range includes utensils, equipment, and appliances.

Tramontina entered India last year with an omnichannel retail strategy aimed at leveraging general commerce, modern retail, and e-commerce platforms for wide distribution of its products. Initially, several lines of knives, accessories, and kitchen utensils were launched, with more than 130 new items specially developed for Indian customers to meet local demand and expand market share in Asia.