Home / Companies / News / Banga family's Caravel becomes biggest shareholder in Pacific Basin

Banga family's Caravel becomes biggest shareholder in Pacific Basin

Caravel disclosed a 7.5 per cent stake in late March, and since then it has steadily expanded its holding in Pacific Basin

Harry Banga
Harry Banga is Caravel’s chairman and chief executive officer | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 2:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Filipe Pacheco
   
Indian tycoon Harry Banga’s Caravel Group has become the biggest shareholder in Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd, in a major bet on demand for transport of dry bulk commodities.
 
Caravel owned 672.7 million shares in Pacific Basin as of June 12, representing a just over 13 per cent stake in the company, according to filings to the Hong Kong stock exchange. Caravel disclosed a 7.5 per cent stake in late March, and since then it has steadily expanded its holding in Pacific Basin, which has a market capitalization of about $1.3 billion. 
 
Caravel Group “is a committed long-term shareholder, and the position reflects the company’s confidence in Pacific Basin’s future,” the firm said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg News.
 
Banga is Caravel’s chairman and chief executive officer. He started the firm in 2013 after more than two decades at one of Asia’s biggest commodity traders. Caravel’s business spans ship management, commodity trading, and asset management. It currently operates, manages or owns over 650 vessels, according to its website.  
 
Pacific Basin owns and operates dry bulk cargo vessels and had adjusted revenue of about $2.6 billion last year. It’s the sixth-largest marine shipping company listed in Hong Kong by market value, data compiled by Bloomberg show.
 
The Banga family is also an investor in Indian ventures such as FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., which operates beauty site Nykaa. It listed in Mumbai in 2021 after a $715 million IPO. The Banga family is among its top three shareholders.
 
Harry’s son Angad Banga, Caravel Group’s chief operating officer, is also a general partner at Sorin Investments, an early-stage venture capital firm which he co-founded with former KKR India Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Nayar.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TCS, Salling Group partner for IT transformation, AI-based cloud migration

NTPC working on 20 GW PSPs; aims to commission 5 GW by FY32: Official

Karnataka imposes ban on bike taxi service, Rapido launches bike parcel

Rapido halts bike taxi services in Karnataka after high court order

Godrej to build homes on 14-acre Bengaluru plot, eyes ₹1,500 cr revenue

Topics :Ajay BangaShipping industryshareholderShareholders

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story