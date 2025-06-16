Banga family's Caravel becomes biggest shareholder in Pacific Basin

Caravel Group “is a committed long-term shareholder, and the position reflects the company’s confidence in Pacific Basin’s future,” the firm said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg News.

Pacific Basin owns and operates dry bulk cargo vessels and had adjusted revenue of about $2.6 billion last year. It’s the sixth-largest marine shipping company listed in Hong Kong by market value, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Banga is Caravel’s chairman and chief executive officer. He started the firm in 2013 after more than two decades at one of Asia’s biggest commodity traders. Caravel’s business spans ship management, commodity trading, and asset management. It currently operates, manages or owns over 650 vessels, according to its website.