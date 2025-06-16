TCS, Salling Group partner for IT transformation, AI-based cloud migration

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday said it has entered a long-term strategic partnership with Denmark's largest retailer, Salling Group, to support its digital transformation and AI-enabled cloud migration.
The collaboration will cover Salling Group's 2,100 stores and 68,000 employees across Denmark, Poland, Germany, Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia, including brands such as toy store chain BR, franchise quick-service restaurants Carl's Jr. and Starbucks, grocers ftex, Bilka, Netto, and RIMI Baltic, according to a company statement.
"TCS will help the Salling Group's cloud adoption journey and subsequently stabilise the operations with the aim of driving more agility, scalability, and sustainability.
"Additionally, TCS will support the retail group's digital transformation, focusing on enhancing the e-commerce platform to be more responsive to the evolving consumer demands," it said.
TCS will deploy its AI-enabled cloud operations solution, Cloud Exponence, to deliver smart managed services in hybrid cloud environments and improve operational efficiency.
"At Salling Group, everything we do is ultimately to help make our customers' lives better. This project is no exception.
"Our partnership with TCS will help us better respond to their changing needs and do so responsibly and sustainably. This partnership helps us drive our 'Aspire 28' strategy that includes goals of more stores, acquisitions and mergers in existing and new markets," Alan Jensen, CIO at Salling Group, said.
