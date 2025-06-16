Rapido halts bike taxi services in Karnataka after high court order

Ride-hailing platform Rapido on Monday suspended its services in Karnataka after a recent directive from the high court to suspend bike taxis in the state from June 16.

“Starting June 16, 2025, our bike taxi services in Karnataka will be paused in compliance with recent High Court orders,” the company said in an in-app message to inform its users about the development.

ALSO READ: Rapido pilots food delivery in Bengaluru; analysts see limited impact In place of a bike taxi, users now see a “bike parcel” service.

“We acknowledge the Karnataka high court directive with regard to bike taxi regulation in the state starting June 16, 2025. Even though we are not the initiating party in the ongoing case, we have remained engaged throughout as a responsible stakeholder in the state’s transportation ecosystem,” Rapido said responding to queries sent by Business Standard.