Bank of Baroda eyes to grow retail loan by 25% this festive season

Offers 80 bps discount on personal loan

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
Bank of Baroda

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 9:40 PM IST
With an eye on getting more business during the festive season, public sector lender Bank of Baroda will offer up to 80 basis point discount on personal loans, with home loans starting at 8.4 per cent. It expects the retail loan book to grow at 25 per cent year-on-year basis (Y-o-Y).

The Mumbai-based lender has kicked off the festive campaign "BOB Ke Sang Tyohaar Ki Umang," which will run up to 31 December, 2023. Debadatta Chand, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BoB, said, "We are already seeing the early signs of a spur in demand with high-frequency indicators such as car sales and credit card spends registering record highs."

The retail credit offtake will gather pace during the third quarter, when much of the festive season purchases happen, and the fourth quarter. The Y-o-Y growth is expected to be on the lines of the trend seen until June 2023 (Q1 FY24), said Harshad Solanki, head of mortgages and other retail assets at BOB.

Its retail loan book expanded by 24.8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.84 trillion at the end of June 2023. The home loan book, which constitutes half of the retail portfolio, expanded by 18.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 99,976 crore by June. This is expected to touch Rs 1.20 trillion by the end of March 2024. The auto loan grew by 22.1 per cent to Rs 32,171 crore, and personal loans by 82.9 per cent to Rs 22,042 crore by June 2022.

Baroda Car Loans start at 8.70 per cent per annum onwards with nil processing fee. Baroda Personal Loans start at 10.10 per cent per annum — a discount of up to 80 basis points, with nil processing fee and higher loan limits up to Rs 20 lakh.

Topics :Bank of Barodaretail loanRetail loan growth

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 9:40 PM IST

