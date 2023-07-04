Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services to set up $40 mn facility in Hyderabad

Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd will establish its state-of-the art biomanufacturing facility at an investment of USD 40 million here, which will generate employment to more than 250 people.

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao in a tweet said Hyderabad offers an excellent ecosystem for biologics Research and Development with 30-40 per cent of total capacity for biologics in India.

I'm happy to note that this investment has further bolstered Hyderabad's status as the top choice for biopharmaceutical research and production.

I'm confident that we will continue to make significant strides in promoting "Complex manufacturing at scale," he said in the tweet.

Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services is a city-based leading contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRO/CDMO) and a long-term partner providing end-to-end solutions thereby accelerating innovation.