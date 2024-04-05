Home / Companies / News / Bank of Maharashtra reports 16% credit growth in Q4 at Rs 2.03 trn

Bank of Maharashtra reports 16% credit growth in Q4 at Rs 2.03 trn

The Credit Deposit (CD) ratio increased to 75.23 per cent at the end of March 31, 2024 as against 74.87 per cent in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 2:41 PM IST
State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Friday said it has posted a credit growth of 16.31 per cent at Rs 2.03 trillion for the March quarter.

The outstanding credit was Rs 1.75 trillion at the end of March 31, 2023, BoM said in a regulatory filing.

The Pune-headquartered lender reported 15.63 per cent increase in total deposits to Rs 2.70 trillion as against Rs 2.34 trillion at the end of the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.

During the quarter, it said, Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) declined to 52.73 per cent of the total deposits as against 53.39 per cent.

Topics :Q4 ResultsBank of Maharashtracredit marketbanks credit growthcredit growth

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

