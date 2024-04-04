Home / Companies / News / IndusInd Bank records 18% growth in advances at Rs 3.42 trillion in Q4

IndusInd Bank records 18% growth in advances at Rs 3.42 trillion in Q4

The bank's deposits also rose 14 per cent to Rs 3,84,789 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 3,36,438 crore in the same period a year ago, it said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 11:11 PM IST
Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Thursday said it has posted an 18 per cent growth in advances at Rs 3,42,857 crore during the March quarter.

Net advances stood at Rs 2,89,924 crore at the end of the fourth quarter of the last financial year, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.
 

The bank's deposits also rose 14 per cent to Rs 3,84,789 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 3,36,438 crore in the same period a year ago, it said.

IndusInd Bank's low-cost deposits -- current account and saving deposits (CASA) -- declined to 37.9 per cent as against 40.1 per cent of the total liabilities during the quarter.

Meanwhile, Suryoday Small Finance Bank reported a 41 per cent increase in gross advances to Rs 8,650 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024 against Rs 6,114 crore in the year-ago period.

At the same time, the bank posted a 50 per cent jump in deposits to Rs 7,775 crore as compared to Rs 5,167 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Suryoday Small Finance Bank said in a statement.

Topics :IndusInd BankBanking sectorBanking system

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 11:11 PM IST

