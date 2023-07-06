Home / Companies / News / Batch of 556 vehicles shipped as Maruti Suzuki commences exports of Fronx

Batch of 556 vehicles shipped as Maruti Suzuki commences exports of Fronx

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday said it has initiated exports of the newly launched model Fronx

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Nexaexperience.com

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 4:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday said it has initiated exports of the newly launched model Fronx.

The first batch of 556 vehicles was shipped from Mundra, Mumbai and Pipavav Ports to destinations in Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, the country's largest carmaker said in a statement.

"The newly launched Fronx is an important model in our portfolio, and we are confident that it will augment our ambitious export plans," Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi noted.

Aligned with the Government of India's efforts towards Make in India, the automaker is focused on leading the export of cars manufactured in India, he added.

"With support from our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan we have expanded our portfolio and are now exporting to more markets," Takeuchi said. 

Also Read

Planning to buy Fronx? Maruti Suzuki to launch in India next week

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Banking on Gypsy's legacy to take on the SUV challenge

Maruti Suzuki launches new compact SUV Fronx at Rs 7.46 lakh in India

Maruti Suzuki expects production loss in Q1; anticipates relief from July

Maruti eyes doubling SUV sales in FY24; aims top position with 25% share

Tata Group weighs buying Temasek Holdings' stake in Pay TV platform

Byju's CEO speaks to shareholders, firm to set up board advisory committee

Maruti takes an offensive stance in EV space, to launch 6 EVs by 2030-31

Adani Green Energy weighs raising $1.5 bn to fund expansion, say reports

Google accuses CCI of ordering changes to its biz model to protect Amazon

Topics :SensexMaruti SuzukiExport

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story