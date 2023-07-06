Maruti takes an offensive stance in EV space, to launch 6 EVs by 2030-31

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that it will launch as many as six electric vehicles (EVs) in the country by the financial year 2030-31, HTAuto has reported. Currently, the company offers its cars with petrol and CNG-compatible engines.

As things stand, the electric vehicles four-wheeler market is dominated by the offerings of Tata Motors, its Nexon EV and Tiago EV being the key products. However, Maruti Suzuki appears determined to replicate what it did in the SUV segment in the electric cars market as well.

As the country's largest car manufacturer looks to make space for itself in the electric vehicle market, the likes of an electric version of the WagonR have been spotted. The company also showcased its eVX concept electric vehicle at the Auto Expo 2023, and the same is undergoing testing.

So far, Maruti Suzuki has shown little interest in launching electric powertrain vehicles and has advocated hybrid and CNG technology as better alternatives. However, the company still prepares to launch its first electric vehicle, waiting for the scale and affordability-related concerns to wane. The first electric vehicle from the company is expected to be launched in FY 2024-25, HTAuto reported.

eVX concept: specifications, range

The eVX concept is 4300 mm long, 1800 mm wide, and 1600 mm tall. The car's production version is expected to be very close to these dimensions. Earlier, Maruti had said that the EV would come powered with a 60 kWh battery pack, and estimates say that the vehicle may be able to go 550 km on a single charge.

In its blitzkrieg-style launches, Maruti Suzuki carpet-bombed the SUV space by introducing a series of products one after another, acquiring more than 50 per cent of the SUV space in the process.

The company went from having just the Brezza, XL6, and S-cross to a wide portfolio of products which now includes the Jimny, Grand Vitara, Fronx, Invicto, and the face-lifted version of Brezza alongside the XL6. Maruti discontinued S-cross as the car was among the lower-selling products of the company.