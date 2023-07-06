Home / Companies / News / Adani Green Energy weighs raising $1.5 bn to fund expansion, say reports

Adani Green Energy weighs raising $1.5 bn to fund expansion, say reports

Adani Green Energy Ltd.'s board will discuss plans to raise funds from institutional investors on Thursday

Bloomberg
Adani Green Energy Ltd.’s board will discuss plans to raise funds from institutional investors on Thursday and will then seek approval from shareholders. (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 2:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By P R Sanjai and Baiju Kalesh

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s renewable energy unit is considering raising about 123 billion rupees ($1.5 billion) to fund his coal-dependent conglomerate’s green diversification, people familiar with the matter said, following the fallout from a damaging short-seller broadside. 
 
Adani Green Energy Ltd.’s board will discuss plans to raise funds from institutional investors on Thursday and will then seek approval from shareholders, the people said, asking not to be identified as the talks are private. 

By selling shares through qualified institutional placement, or QIP, Adani Green is looking to bring on board more institutional investors and attract more research analysts to cover the firm, said one of the people. Only one analyst currently tracks the company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Deliberations are ongoing and details of the fundraising, including size, could still change, the people said. An Adani Group representative couldn’t immediately comment when reached by phone.

The tycoon’s conglomerate has already announced fundraising plans of as much as $2.6 billion for two other companies — Adani Enterprises Ltd. and Adani Transmission Ltd. — as it attempts a comeback from the crisis triggered by Hindenburg Research. The US-based short-seller in January leveled fraud allegations against Adani Group, which has denied any wrongdoing. The report wiped out more than $150 billion from the conglomerate’s market value at one point.


Also Read

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

Adani Group revives Mundra PVC project, gets credit line worth Rs 14,000 cr

Adani woos bankers: Invites them for a trip to restore confidence

Google accuses CCI of ordering changes to its biz model to protect Amazon

JSW Steel posts 11% rise in crude steel production at 6.43 MT in Q1

Power Finance Corp provides Rs 9,187 cr finance to HPCL Rajasthan Refinery

TCS plans to upskill 25,000 engineers on Microsoft's Azure Open AI

RBI permits UBS-owned Credit Suisse to keep Indian banking license

Topics :Adani GroupAdani Green EnergyfundsGautam Adani

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story