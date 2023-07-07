Home / Companies / News / BCD Group's order book up 30% to cross Rs 1,000 crore in June quarter

BCD Group's order book up 30% to cross Rs 1,000 crore in June quarter

The company in the first quarter of FY24 received project construction orders worth Rs 300 crore for civil construction of premium properties

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 3:28 PM IST
Construction firm BCD Group said its order book has crossed Rs 1,000 crore in June quarter of this fiscal year, up 30 per cent from the year-ago period.

The Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement that it has bagged residential and commercial projects from many real estate developers, including Assetz Group, Salarpuria Sattva, Puravankara and Century Group.

The company in the first quarter of FY24 received project construction orders worth Rs 300 crore for civil construction of premium properties.

Angad Singh Bedi, Managing Director, BCD Group, said the company has crossed the Rs 1,000 crore order book milestone in the first quarter.

"We are quite bullish for the ongoing fiscal. Bengaluru has been one of the fastest-growing residential markets for us, and we have been at the forefront of developing the city by working with the largest developers in the country," Bedi said.

BCD Group, established in 1952, is into construction of real estate projects, townships, steel plants, hospitality, power plants, cement plants, runways, oil refineries, airports and stadia, among others.

Topics :construction firmsReal Estate

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 3:28 PM IST

