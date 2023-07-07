Home / Companies / News / Cipla's US unit recalls 6 batches of bronchospasm inhaler over defect

Cipla's US unit recalls 6 batches of bronchospasm inhaler over defect

'The company is initiating a recall in the US due to a market complaint for one single inhaler, where leakage was observed through the inhaler valve,' the pharmaceutical company said in a statement

Reuters Bengaluru
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 11:07 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian drugmaker Cipla said on Friday its US unit was recalling six batches of albuterol sulfate inhalation aerosol due to a "container defect".
 
"The company is initiating a recall in the US due to a market complaint for one single inhaler, where leakage was observed through the inhaler valve," the pharmaceutical company said in a statement.
 
The six batches, manufactured in November 2021 using the same lot of valves, are being recalled, the company added.
 
The company's "Albuterol Sulfate HFA Inhalation Aerosol" is a generic therapeutic equivalent version of an inhaler from Merck & Co, according to Cipla's website.
 
Cipla said there were no adverse events reported for the inhaler related to the recall.
 
But a failure to deliver the recommended dose to treat the respiratory symptoms of acute asthma exacerbations, including wheezing and bronchospasms, due to a device defect, could be "life-threatening", Cipla added.
 
Albuterol sulfate inhalation aerosol is used for the treatment or prevention of bronchospasm with reversible obstructive airway disease and for the prevention of exercise-induced bronchospasm.
 
Cipla also said consumers should stop using, return to place of purchase or discard the inhalers. It also added that adverse reactions with the use of the product could be reported to the US health agency.
 
Shares of Cipla were trading 0.7% lower as of 9:45 a.m. IST.
 

Also Read

Analysts turn cautious on Cipla as US FDA action delays key US launches

Tesla recalls 1.1 million electric cars from China over braking defect

Cipla's Q4 net profit up 45% at Rs 526 cr on account of robust sales

DRDO, Navy conduct successful trial of indigenous air droppable container

Cipla Q3 net up 10% to Rs 801 cr, posts highest ever quarterly sales in US

Respect ruling: P&W on court order asking it to send 5 engines to Go First

Epsilon Advanced Materials to up India capacity from 200 TPA to 10,000

Blackstone Group top bidder for ESR, German investor Allianz platform

CCI backed Amazon in Android probe: Google's latest appeal to Supreme Court

From EMIL to JSW Steel, leading players surrender commercial coal blocks

Topics :CiplaPharmaceutical companies

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story