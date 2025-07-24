BEML secures ₹293.81 crore defence order for 150 high mobility vehicles

BEML Limited, a Schedule 'A' public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Defence, on Wednesday said it has received an order worth Rs 293.81 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of 150 indigenously designed high mobility vehicles (HMVs) 6x6.

The vehicles will primarily be manufactured at BEML's Palakkad and Mysore plants, with additional production to be undertaken at other divisions based on operational feasibility, the PSU said in a statement.

Designed to deliver high reliability and versatility, the 6x6 HMVs are built to operate effectively in extreme terrains, diverse climatic conditions and at high altitudes, it explained.