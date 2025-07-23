IndusInd Bank to raise Rs 30k cr; promoters get board nomination nod

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Wednesday said its board of directors has approved a proposal to raise Rs 30,000 crore through a combination of debt and equity.

Additionally, the bank’s board has allowed the promoters to nominate up to two directors on the board, subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and shareholders.

In an exchange notification, the bank said the board, with RBI approval, has cleared amendments to the Articles of Association empowering the promoters to collectively nominate up to two directors on the board, classified as non-executive non-independent directors, subject to shareholder approval.

Currently, the promoters have no representation on the bank’s board. The board comprises non-executive directors only, as both the managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) and the deputy CEO resigned in April, taking responsibility for accounting lapses. ALSO READ: Net FDI plunges to $40 million in May 2025 as outward flows accelerate IndusInd Bank is promoted by the Hindujas through IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) and IndusInd Ltd, which collectively hold a 15.82 per cent stake in the bank. In March 2023, IIHL received in-principle approval from the RBI to increase its stake to 26 per cent.

The bank’s promoter, Ashok Hinduja, had said in March this year—when the bank disclosed discrepancies in its derivative portfolio leading to losses of over Rs 2,000 crore—that the promoters were ready to inject capital if required. However, with the bank’s capital adequacy at comfortable levels, he stressed there was no immediate need for additional capital and that the bank had not sought fresh funds. As of March 2025, IndusInd Bank reported a Capital to Risk (Weighted) Assets Ratio (CRAR) of 16.24 per cent, with Tier I at 15.10 per cent and Tier II at 1.14 per cent. In the January–March quarter (Q4FY25), the bank reported a net loss of Rs 2,329 crore after substantially increasing provisions and reversing incorrectly booked revenue and income related to discrepancies in its derivatives and microfinance portfolios.

The embattled lender saw its MD & CEO Sumant Kathpalia and Deputy CEO Arun Khurana step down in April, taking responsibility for a Rs 1,960 crore loss on the derivatives portfolio. The board submitted a shortlist of three candidates to the RBI on June 30 and is awaiting approval to appoint a new MD & CEO. Meanwhile, the board approved raising Rs 20,000 crore through debt securities, either via private placement or in permitted foreign currencies, subject to approvals. An additional Rs 10,000 crore will be raised to augment capital through the issuance or placement of securities including American Depository Receipts (ADR), Global Depository Receipts (GDR), Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), and others.