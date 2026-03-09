Hical Tech wins contract from Dassault to supply components for Rafale jets

Bengaluru-based aerospace manufacturer Hical Technologies on Monday said that Dassault Aviation has awarded it long-term contract to manufacture products for critical Rafale fighter aircraft control systems applications.

In a statement, Hical Technologies said it will deliver mission-critical products that meet Dassault Aviation's stringent engineering, qualification, and reliability standards under the agreement.

"Hical Technologies has demonstrated a strong commitment to quality and reliability - values that strongly align with Dassault Aviation's heritage of excellence," said Bruno Coiffier, Senior Executive Vice President, Procurement and Purchasing, Dassault Aviation.

"This milestone is a testament to the years of engineering investment, precision manufacturing discipline, and quality culture that our teams at Hical have built," said Yashas Jaiveer, Managing Director, Hical Technologies.