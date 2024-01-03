Home / Companies / News / Bengaluru-based IT company Mphasis appoints new Europe & GBPS head

Ashutosh Mishra

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 9:46 PM IST
IT solutions provider Mphasis on Wednesday announced the reallocation of its leadership positions globally. It appointed Ashish Devalekar as Head of Europe, while Anurag Bhatia will lead the Global Business Process Service (GBPS) for the company.

Mphasis specialises in cloud and cognitive services and is based in Bengaluru. It has recently launched a dedicated AI Business unit, which will now be headed by Anurag.

In his new role, Anurag will focus on driving growth, with a strong focus on driving adoption of multiple AI-powered deal archetypes and leveraging AI and automation to improve efficiency and effectiveness in client operations, according to the official press release.

“Anurag's expertise in service transformation and his deep understanding of Mphasis' business make him the perfect fit to lead our Global Business Process Services. This move will allow us to focus on operational excellence through AI-driven transformation, a crucial area that will be instrumental in driving our future success," said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Mphasis.

Ashish, as the lead of the Europe region, “will help in building high-performing teams, and implementing effective Go-to-market (GTM) strategies.”

Commenting on his appointment, Ashish said, “I am thrilled to be joining Mphasis and confident that together with the talented team in Europe, we will build on the strong foundation that has been laid and achieve even greater success.”

“Ashish's deep understanding of the UK & European market, combined with his strong focus on customer success and building strategic partnerships, makes him the ideal leader to transform Mphasis' European business to the next level,” said Nitin Rakesh, CEO, Mphasis.


First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 9:46 PM IST

