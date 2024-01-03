Dr Reddy's Laboratories acquires women's health brands from MenoLabs

Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Dr. Reddy's Laboratories said on Wednesday that it has acquired the MenoLabs business, a leading women's health and dietary supplements branded portfolio, from US-based Amyris Inc as a part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy sales process. The deal size was not disclosed.

DRL said that it has acquired the entire MenoLabs supplements portfolio, which includes seven branded products designed to provide health support and address symptoms of perimenopause and menopause. Brands include MenoFit and MenoGlow probiotics, Happy Fiber and Well Rested dietary supplements, Athena’s Shield menopause support supplement, and Goodness Glow and Keep Glowing Gorgeous supplements for healthy aging support.

"The deal also includes the MenoLife health tracker app which supports the product line and provides community, education, and information to consumers regarding menopause," the statement said. MenoLabs' portfolio of products is sold in the US, primarily through the brand’s own website and other e-commerce marketplaces including Amazon and Walmart.

Commenting on this, Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer for Dr. Reddy’s in North America, stated, “The MenoLabs acquisition will serve as a catalyst to accelerate growth in this space and build upon our aspiration to lead in the fast-growing women’s nutritional and wellness markets. The acquisition complements Dr. Reddy’s US selfcare and wellness business portfolio of brands.”