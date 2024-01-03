Home / Companies / News / Dr Reddy's Laboratories acquires women's health brands from MenoLabs

Dr Reddy's Laboratories acquires women's health brands from MenoLabs

DRL said that it has acquired the entire MenoLabs supplements portfolio, which includes seven branded products designed to provide health support and address symptoms of perimenopause and menopause

Anjali Singh Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 8:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Dr. Reddy's Laboratories said on Wednesday that it has acquired the MenoLabs business, a leading women's health and dietary supplements branded portfolio, from US-based Amyris Inc as a part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy sales process. The deal size was not disclosed.

DRL said that it has acquired the entire MenoLabs supplements portfolio, which includes seven branded products designed to provide health support and address symptoms of perimenopause and menopause. Brands include MenoFit and MenoGlow probiotics, Happy Fiber and Well Rested dietary supplements, Athena’s Shield menopause support supplement, and Goodness Glow and Keep Glowing Gorgeous supplements for healthy aging support.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


"The deal also includes the MenoLife health tracker app which supports the product line and provides community, education, and information to consumers regarding menopause," the statement said. MenoLabs' portfolio of products is sold in the US, primarily through the brand’s own website and other e-commerce marketplaces including Amazon and Walmart.

Commenting on this, Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer for Dr. Reddy’s in North America, stated, “The MenoLabs acquisition will serve as a catalyst to accelerate growth in this space and build upon our aspiration to lead in the fast-growing women’s nutritional and wellness markets. The acquisition complements Dr. Reddy’s US selfcare and wellness business portfolio of brands.”

Also Read

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Q1 PAT up 18% to Rs 1,402 cr on India, Russia biz

Divi's Laboratories Q2FY24 result: Net profit dips 29% to Rs 348 crore

A dose of concern for DRL: Sinks 5% on USFDA 'imminent' warning

Dr Reddy's Laboratories forays into new terrain to give 'top-5' aim a shot

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Q2 results: Net profit rises 33% to Rs 1,480 crore

2024 to be 'good year' for smartphone industry: Xiaomi India President

CMS Info Systems reports 9.3% growth in retail consumption trends

IT major Tech Mahindra announces appointment of Richard Lobo as CHRO

FMCG cos to witness low topline growth in Q3, volume growth to remain soft

Majority bondholders have consented to restructuring: Vedanta Resources

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Dr. Reddy'sDr Reddy's Laboratories LimitedHealth sector

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story