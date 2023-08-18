Adani group firms' m-cap rises by Rs 45,200 crore to one-month high

The 10 Adani groups stocks added over Rs 45,200 crore in market value on Friday, reclaiming the Rs 11-trillion market cap (m-cap) mark after six months. This was the biggest single-day m-cap gain for the embattled power-to-port conglomerate in nearly a month.

Shares of all 10 group firms ended with gains, with Adani Green Energy, Adani Power and Adani Transmission each soaring over 6 per cent. The latest gains come after reports that Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, also known as TAQA, was considering investment of up to $2.5 billion in Adani Group companies.