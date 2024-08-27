Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bharat Biotech launches oral cholera vaccine after positive phase 3 trial

Vaccine
As of now, there are three pre-approved oral cholera vaccines. Image: Shutterstock
Reuters HYDERABAD
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 1:44 PM IST
Indian vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech said on Tuesday its phase 3 trials of an oral cholera vaccine proved that it is safe for public use, and announced a global launch amid supply shortages and an expanding outbreak.

The company, which developed Hillchol under license from Singapore-based Hilleman Laboratories, said it is launching the vaccine with a capacity to produce 200 million doses.

Bharat Biotech in a release said it plans to bridge a worldwide deficit of 40 million doses per year through Hillchol, which can be administered to individuals above the age of one.

The WHO in June said 249,793 cholera cases and 2,137 deaths were reported from 25 countries in the first six months of the year, compared to 166,442 cases and 69 deaths during the same period in 2023.

The WHO also said 102 million oral cholera vaccine doses were requested by 17 countries since early 2023, nearly double the 51 million doses produced during this period.

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection spread by ingesting contaminated food or water, and while it often causes mild symptoms or none at all, serious cases cause acute diarrhoea and can kill within hours if untreated.

Clean water, hygiene and proper sanitation are key to stop the spread of the disease, according to the WHO.

As of now, there are three pre-approved oral cholera vaccines, the UN agency previously said.

 


Topics :Bharat BiotechcholeraVaccine

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

