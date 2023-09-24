Bharat Biotech to invest Rs 3,000-4,000 crore for next leg of growth

Bharat Biotech
is charting out its next leg of growth where it is investing around Rs 3000-4000 crore into building a pipeline of new vaccines, clinical trials, manufacturing facility, partnerships etc. Not just vaccines, but Bharat Biotech is now eyeing a pole position as a veterinary vaccines player globally besides focusing on therapeutics segment, especially wound-care therapies.
“We invested close to Rs 600-700 crore during the pandemic for the development of Covaxin and other vaccines, and we have recovered more than that,” said Krishna Ella, executive vice-chairperson of Bharat Biotech. “Our income increased, but we have not taken profits or dividends from the company. I am putting all that money into research and development (R&D), how to develop future vaccines like TB etc, into manufacturing capabilities in eastern India,” he added.
Ella said that not less than Rs 3000-4000 crore would be required for funding all the future projects, and the bulk of it would be for clinical trials.
“We are not thinking about an initial public offering but time will tell what changes are required in the company. The next generation is joining the company, and they have to eventually take the decisions. My family has to decide if we go for a listing, I am enjoying being a scientist,” he quipped. He added that Bharat Biotech has always been a profitable company since its inception in 1996.
Ella’s son Raches Ella is a trained clinical researcher who has joined the company as the chief development officer, and would be spearheading the future vaccines pipeline.
Bharat Biotech arm is setting up a Rs 1200 crore manufacturing site in Bhubaneshwar, Orissa where it will be making new vaccines under development and that plant would also do contract manufacturing for global supplies. The company already has manufacturing sites in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune and Ankleshwar.
Ella says that post pandemic there is a problem of excess capacity in the world, and now African and Latin American countries too are adding capacities. He feels that one needs to take up local problems (like Leishmaniasis) and solve them in order to utilize the capacities that have come up. “For example, we took up a project on non-typhoidal salmonella which was going from poultry to humans, and is a big problem in Africa. We partnered with the Wellcome Trust and University of Maryland, and have already finished phase 1 trials in Baltimore. We are now taking it to phase 2 and 3 trials in Africa. We have to look into such local problems so that we find better utilization of excess capacities,” Ella told Business Standard.
On the other hand, Ella is upbeat about the animal vaccine space. He feels that the next pandemic might well be in the animal kingdom. “We are into veterinary vaccines, as animals are very important to farmers – dairy, poultry etc. We might become one of the largest veterinary vaccine producers globally soon. We are looking into Africa because the Chinese are coming very aggressively into Africa. Indian veterinary vaccine companies have not reached Africa,” he said. Promoted by Krishna Ella, Bangalore based Biovet is into veterinary vaccines.
Similarly, Ella’s daughter Dr Jalachari Ella, who is a trained dermatologist, is heading the company’s therapeutics business which is into wound-care, burn wound treatment etc.
“My daughter is running that business now. We have developed wound healing because we have the biotech hormones. It’s a small project. We can develop more. But right nowBharat Biotech is working on the vaccine field, so now we are taking this therapeutics portfolio out from Bharat Biotech and putting it into a separate company – a wound-care company called Anamay Biotech,” Ella said. He added that during the pandemic the focus was on Covid vaccines, but now it's time to re-focus on the therapeutics arm and put some new ideas into the game. This business makes a turnover of around Rs 20-25 crore annually.
As for the mainstay vaccines business, Bharat Biotech has it chalked out – it has a Cholera vaccine ready for licensure; working on a TB vaccine which has entered phase 3 trials in South Africa; is going to manufacture GSK’s malaria vaccine Mosquirix in India for the world; has a project with several partners for a pan-coronavirus vaccine; apart from Chikungunya, Zika virus projects.