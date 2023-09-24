Bharat Biotech to invest Rs 3,000-4,000 crore for next leg of growth

Bharat Biotech is charting out its next leg of growth where it is investing around Rs 3000-4000 crore into building a pipeline of new vaccines, clinical trials, manufacturing facility, partnerships etc. Not just vaccines, but Bharat Biotech is now eyeing a pole position as a veterinary vaccines player globally besides focusing on therapeutics segment, especially wound-care therapies.

“We invested close to Rs 600-700 crore during the pandemic for the development of Covaxin and other vaccines, and we have recovered more than that,” said Krishna Ella, executive vice-chairperson of Bharat Biotech. “Our income increased, but we have not taken profits or dividends from the company. I am putting all that money into research and development (R&D), how to develop future vaccines like TB etc, into manufacturing capabilities in eastern India,” he added.



Ella said that not less than Rs 3000-4000 crore would be required for funding all the future projects, and the bulk of it would be for clinical trials.

So, would the company consider raising funds, or going for an initial public offering



“We are not thinking about an initial public offering but time will tell what changes are required in the company. The next generation is joining the company, and they have to eventually take the decisions. My family has to decide if we go for a listing, I am enjoying being a scientist,” he quipped. He added that Bharat Biotech has always been a profitable company since its inception in 1996.

Ella’s son Raches Ella is a trained clinical researcher who has joined the company as the chief development officer, and would be spearheading the future vaccines pipeline.



Bharat Biotech arm is setting up a Rs 1200 crore manufacturing site in Bhubaneshwar, Orissa where it will be making new vaccines under development and that plant would also do contract manufacturing for global supplies. The company already has manufacturing sites in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune and Ankleshwar.

Ella says that post pandemic there is a problem of excess capacity in the world, and now African and Latin American countries too are adding capacities. He feels that one needs to take up local problems (like Leishmaniasis) and solve them in order to utilize the capacities that have come up. “For example, we took up a project on non-typhoidal salmonella which was going from poultry to humans, and is a big problem in Africa. We partnered with the Wellcome Trust and University of Maryland, and have already finished phase 1 trials in Baltimore. We are now taking it to phase 2 and 3 trials in Africa. We have to look into such local problems so that we find better utilization of excess capacities,” Ella told Business Standard.



On the other hand, Ella is upbeat about the animal vaccine space. He feels that the next pandemic might well be in the animal kingdom. “We are into veterinary vaccines, as animals are very important to farmers – dairy, poultry etc. We might become one of the largest veterinary vaccine producers globally soon. We are looking into Africa because the Chinese are coming very aggressively into Africa. Indian veterinary vaccine companies have not reached Africa,” he said. Promoted by Krishna Ella, Bangalore based Biovet is into veterinary vaccines.

Similarly, Ella’s daughter Dr Jalachari Ella, who is a trained dermatologist, is heading the company’s therapeutics business which is into wound-care, burn wound treatment etc.