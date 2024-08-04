Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bharat Coking Coal pays first-ever Rs 44 crore dividend to Coal India

This milestone follows BCCL's achievement of clearing its accumulated losses and reporting a net profit of Rs 1,564 crore for the financial year 2023-24

The dividend payment was approved by BCCL shareholders at its 53rd Annual General Meeting on August 1.
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2024 | 6:43 PM IST
Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL), paid its first-ever dividend of Rs 44.43 crore to its parent company on Sunday.

This milestone follows BCCL's achievement of clearing its accumulated losses and reporting a net profit of Rs 1,564 crore for the financial year 2023-24, with a turnover of Rs 13,216 crore.

BCCL chairman-cum-managing director Samiran Dutta formally handed over the dividend to CIL chairman P M Prasad at a ceremony. The dividend payment was approved by BCCL shareholders at its 53rd Annual General Meeting on August 1.

Dutta attributed the company's strong financial performance and strategic progress to a consistent growth rate of 15 per cent over recent years.


First Published: Aug 04 2024 | 6:43 PM IST

