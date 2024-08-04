ShareChat raises Rs 134 crore from Singapore-based EDBI; lays off 5% staff

Home-grown social media firm Mohalla Tech, which owns ShareChat platform, on Sunday said it has raised Rs 134 crore, or $ 16 million, through debt bonds from Singapore-based investment firm EDBI.

With this fresh fundraise the company has expanded its ongoing convertible debentures round to $ 65 million.

"ShareChat expands its convertible debentures round to $ 65 million, as Singapore-based EDBI joins the round," the company said in a statement.

In April this year, ShareChat raised $ 49 million via convertible debentures in the funding round led by existing investors Lightspeed, Temasek, Alkeon Capital, Moore Strategic Ventures, and HarbourVest, amongst others.