Amara Raja Energy Q1 FY25 results: Net profit up 26% at Rs 249 crore

Amara Raja Energy Q1 FY25 results: Net profit up 26% at Rs 249 crore

It had reported a net profit of Rs 198.31 crore for April-June period of 2023-24, the company said in an exchange filing on Saturday

amara raja
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,263.05 crore from Rs 2,796.27 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2024 | 5:03 PM IST
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (ARE&M) has posted about 26 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 249.12 crore for June quarter FY25.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 198.31 crore for April-June period of 2023-24, the company said in an exchange filing on Saturday.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,263.05 crore from Rs 2,796.27 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue growth was aided by year-on-year healthy volumes registered in the automotive after-market, OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), and export markets, the company said in a statement.

"In the quarter, we have seen good traction from our international operations. This was spearheaded by the offtake of our indigenously designed AGM (Absorbed Glass Mat) batteries. We are betting big on growing this space in the coming months," Harshavardhana Gourineni, Executive Director, Automotive & Industrial Batteries said.

The company will continue to build its product range, cater to newer segments, and strengthen its global presence, he added.

ARE&M is into energy storage solutions, lithium-ion cell manufacturing, EV chargers, automotive and industrial lubricants, among others.


Topics :Amara Raja Batteries Limitedautomotive industryAutomotive

First Published: Aug 04 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

